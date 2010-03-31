  Grundig, Goodmans and Bush Freesat HD set-tops get BBC iPlayer

Grundig, Goodmans and Bush Freesat HD set top box customers will, from today, be able to get the BBC's iPlayer to catch up with the last 7 days of TV from the Beeb.

"The vast majority of customers with Freesat HD digital boxes from Goodmans, Grundig or Bush will have been upgraded to receive the BBC iPlayer service following an Over the Air Download (OAD) today", the company has told Pocket-lint. "Once they’ve connected their HD box to a broadband Internet service (minimum 1Mb connection), customers will find a link to the BBC iPlayer service when accessing the interactive menu via the red button on any BBC channel".



The company that makes the HD Freesat boxes for the three companies has warned, however, that a small number of early digital boxes are not capable of receiving the upgrade.

If that's the case with you, Harvard is offering these customers a replacement HD digital box so they can still enjoy the BBC iPlayer service on Freesat - yippee.



Boxes that need replacing will display an on-screen message directing customers to the Harvard customer support call centre (0871 230 4695) where they can register their details for a replacement box.

The full upgrade will start once the digital box is taken out of standby and take around 40 minutes to complete, so customers are asked to turn on their boxes well in advance of any programme that they want to watch.



The following products will be upgraded to receive the BBC iPlayer service:



Bush BFSAT01HD (Freesat HD Digital Box)

Goodmans GFSAT200HD (Freesat HD Digital Box)

Goodmans GFSDTR500HD (Freesat+ HD Digital Recorder)

Grundig GUFSAT01HD (Freesat HD Digital Box)

Grundig GUFSDTR500HD (Freesat+ HD Digital Recorder)