  Online UK Radioplayer plans revealed

The BBC and commercial radio companies have unveiled the new online radio player we brought you news of recently, that "aims to offer the output of every licensed UK radio station and to let users search this content by subject, musical style, or even song title".



The UK Radioplayer, due for launch early next year, is described as a pop-up console which will be open to stream more than 400 licensed national, local, community and student radio stations.



The BBC says it will offer "a unique, constantly-updated live and on-demand audio service" and users will be able to store their favourite stations on pre-set buttons.



Official terms for the project have now been signed by the BBC, RadioCentre, Global Radio and Guardian Media Group but the service will be made available to all Ofcom-licensed networks.



Initially due to be available through computers, the Beeb says later versions are planned for smartphones and other internet-connected devices. We will keep you posted.