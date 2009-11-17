  BBC reveals Freeview HD roll-out plans

The BBC has revealed the Freeview HD roll-out plans with a look at the timetable that will make the DVB-T2 high-def service available across the UK.



Apparently 50% of the population will see the HD upgrade in time for next June's World Cup while 98.5% of the population will be sorted by the end of digital switchover in 3 years' time.



London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Bradford and Birmingham will be the first to get the HD goodness as these cities will receive signals by the end of March 2010.



In order to benefit from the new HD-ness, UK viewers will have to upgrade their Freeview kit. The Beeb says HD receivers - set-top boxes, DVRs/PVRs and integrated TVs - will be available from early 2010.

More precise timescales for your area can be viewed over at the BBC's press office site and we'll keep you posted with hardware news.