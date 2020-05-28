Bang & Olufsen debuts an 88-inch 8K OLED version of its Beovision Harmony TV

Luxury tech purveyor Bang & Olufsen has debuted an 88-inch TV, called the Beovision Harmony. It's the company's first 8K TV and comes at a high price - $49,000/£44,100 to be exact.

The TV uses LG's 88-inch 8K OLED panel which we've covered elsewhere as part of the LG Signature ZX series that we saw at CES 2020 in January. We've reviewed last year's LG Z9 TV which clocks in around the £30,000 mark.

You don't have to go for the 88-inch - smaller 4K sizes are already available - 65 and 77-inch starting at £11,300.

As you'd expect design is high on the list of qualities displayed by this amazing-looking TV - oak and aluminium covers can obscure part of the screen so it's not a sea of black. Put simply, the panel below the screen folds up in two parts to stand in front of it. How many people would actually bother to do this is anyone's guess.

The Beoremote One remote is also exceptional, made from a single block of aluminium, which can control all sources.

Sound quality is also top-notch at this price, of course, with a three-channel sound system and built-in dual subwoofer. You can connect up to eight wireless Beolab speakers to get 7.1 surround sound.