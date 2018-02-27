Got Wood? Bang & Olufsen's latest BeoVision Eclipse TV does

Bang & Olufsen, manufacturer of high-quality Scandinavian electronics, has unveiled its latest TV, the BeoVision Eclipse Wood. B&O has taken the already gorgeous BeoVision Eclipse TV and, as the name suggests, given it a wooden makeover, by way of an oak speaker panel mounted to the front of the screen.

Oak has featured heavily in B&O products ever since its inception in 1925, you can read more about Bang & Olufsen's history and see some of its earliest products here.

Kresten Bjørn Krab-Bjerre Senior Concept Lead from Bang & Olufsen said: "We feel obliged to keep innovating the use of a material that has played an integral part in our products since 1925. Oak is a material that patinates beautifully, and by adding this option to our flagship TV we reinforce our commitment to provide people with the flexibility to match our designs to their personal interior style".

While Bang & Olufsen has taken care of the design and acoustics, the TV itself uses an LG 4K OLED panel. Not only have we seen several LG OLED TVs in recent years, we've also been able to see a previous version of the BeoVision Eclipse and as you'd expect, the picture quality is superb.

Bang & Olufsen adds a 450 Watt 3-channel SoundCentre to the mix, which comprises six speakers, each with its own dedicated amplifier. It promises to deliver a wide, immersive soundfield yet keeps dialogue clear and direct. You can pair the BeoVision Eclipse Wood with eight other B&O wireless speakers to create a full surround sound system.

Finally, no B&O TV would be complete without a motorised stand for the ultimate in stylish living. At the press of a button, the TV can rotate to any position, so you don't need to move a muscle. The BeoVision Eclipse Wood will be available from April in 55-inch and 65-inch variants for £8,195 and £11,495 respectively. If you're already the lucky owner of a BeoVision Eclipse TV, you can buy an oak cover for the speaker for £895.