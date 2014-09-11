Bang & Olufsen follows up 55-inch 4K BeoVision Avant UHD TV with 85-inch behemoth

Bang & Olufsen has announced an 85-inch version of its first 4K Ultra High Definition TV, the BeoVision Avant.

Seen by Pocket-lint in May, the 55-incher stood out from its peers by having a rotating stand or wall-mount function and built-in soundbar. It was also, at £5,995, relatively inexpensive for a TV from the brand, although the 85-inch version will set you back considerably more.

At £16,595 with the stands and mounts starting at an additional £1,095, the BeoVision Avant 85 is more in the premium category. It features all the bells and whistles of the Avant 55 though, and that greatly increased screen real estate.

It too works with a motorised stand, so can face the viewer in the room at the touch of one button on the included BeoRemote One. And when switched off it folds back the speakers and returns to its discrete resting place.

The screen is LED with a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160). It is 3D too and the sound is provided by eight integrated driver units and a surround sound module. You get three-channel audio from the soundbar and it will attach wirelessly to B&O's Immaculate Wireless Sound system to increase the number of channels and prospectively create a 7.1 surround system.

READ: Hands-on: Bang & Olufsen BeoVision Avant 4K UHD TV review

The BeoRemote One that comes with the set can also control other devices, such as Apple TV, which get their own section on the remote's small screen. Plus, they are fully integrated into the TV's Smart TV and menu features.

The BeoVision Avant 85 is now available from Bang & Olufsen stores.