Bang & Olufsen enters the 4K age with BeoVision Avant UHD TV... and it moves

Bang & Olufsen has launched its first 4K UHD TV and in typical B&O style it has given it a sense of the dramatic to set it apart from rivals.

The 55-inch BeoVision Avant has an ultra high definition LED panel and an impressive specification and feature list, but it's unique design aspect is that the TV can rotate or move to suit optimum viewing positions.

B&O has produced moving televisions in the past, but never with such a large screen size. When on the optional floor stand, the TV twists left and right, but also rotates on the circular stand in order to give the rear of the set enough space to manoeuvre.

When required, the TV can point in the correct direction to the person or persons watching, and when not in use it can revert to a more anonymous position.

In addition to the screen itself, the set includes a moving soundbar that hides when not in use but lowers when the set is on. It contains eight speakers, each with its own amplifier to create three channels of sound - left, right and centre.

B&O's wireless audio technology is also in-built so the TV can talk to the company's wireless speakers to create a wider sound field. In total, up to an additional 18 speakers can be added to the system, with some utilised as surround channels in a home cinema set-up. A subwoofer can also be connected to the Avant.

The BeoVision Avant also adds a new Chomatic Room Adaptation feature that analyses ambient light and adjusts the on-screen picture to suit. This use two separate sensors and anti-reflection coatings on both sides of the screen dampen reflections by up to 98 per cent, says the company.

Other specifications and features include 3D, six HDMI inputs (of which, five are UHD capable), two USB ports and two digital TV tuners that can be used to record content onto an external hard drive which can be hidden in the back panel alongside an Apple TV.

A newly modelled remote, the BeoRemote One, comes with the TV and includes a new MyButtons feature - three buttons that can be programmed to individual family members' picture, audio and screen position settings.

"Our research shows that consumers want more and more from their televisions," said B&O CEO Tue Mantoni. "People are pressed for time, and they want entertainment that just works so they can focus on it – and each other – rather than the technology itself.

"The name Avant is a nod to our most successful TV to date, the Avant launched in 1995. Just as the first Avant was a game changer in an analogue era, we believe the new BeoVision Avant will set the standard for what should be expected from a television in the future."

The Bang & Olufsen BeoVision Avant is available from B&O stores now at a price of £5,995 for the 55-inch TV. The stands are extra, with a static wall-mount costing £695 and the motion stands - wall, tabletop or floor standing - coming in at £1,195.