Asus launches O!Play HDP-R3 media player

Asus has just announced the launch of its O!Play Air HDP-R3, a media player, which appears to be an update of its previous O!Play HDP-R1.

The device enables you to stream a variety of multimedia - audio, photos and high-def video - from PCs, NAS devices, card readers and other USB or eSATA-connected devices. Capable of delivering 1080p Full HD images, supported formats include MPEG1/2/4, H.264, VC-1, and RMVB.

Differences between Asus' previous HDP-R1 and the R3 include new networking features and "convenient memory slots for rapid and convenient digital data access", along with the latest N Wi-Fi support.

"The O!Play Air HDP-R3 comes with new wireless capabilities that allow it to retrieve content effortlessly. By supporting the 802.11n wireless networking standard, the HD media player is capable of stable and rapid wireless data transfers at maximum throughputs of 600Mbps", says Asus.

It also features a dedicated music shuffle button on the remote control allowing access to stored music files - meaning by a mere press of a button all your favourite tunes will be played to you in random order.

No word on price or availability yet but as ever we'll keep you posted.

