Apple patents Wiimote-like controller for Apple TV
A new patent filing from Apple reveals the comapny is researching a 3D remote control system for the Apple TV that would mimic the functionality of the Nintendo Wii controller and also deliver some features similar to its multi-touch technology, reports AppleInsider.
In the November 2006 filing, published for the first time this week, it is shown that technically, the Apple three-dimensional remote control system would work similarly to Nintendo's popular Wiimote.
"[The] remote control system also can include optional console. Console can have controller that can perform some or all of the processing described for controller ... Console also can have one or more connectors to which accessories can be coupled."
"Accessories can include cables and/or, game cartridges, portable memory devices (e.g., memory cards, external hard drives, etc.), adapters for interfacing with another electronic device (e.g., computers, camcorders, cameras, media players, etc.), or combinations thereof."
As well as the obvious game controlling ablities, the patent design could also "zoom into and out of an image or a portion thereof based on the absolute position of the remote control in the third axis" that AppleInsider comments would mimic one aspect of its multi-touch present on the iPhone, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro.
