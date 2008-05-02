Apple has updated the Apple TV in the US to allow users to purchase the latest movies from their sofa.
The news comes as the company announced that it had signed a deal with major and independent movie studios to sell films on the same day as the DVD release via the iTunes store.
Although currently only available in the US, users will now be able to buy and rent movies without having to turn their computer on, as the company moves to compete with Microsoft and its Video Marketplace on the Xbox 360.
In a similar move to Amazon's top 100 lists on its website, Apple TV viewers will be able to see what movies are the being purchased by other viewers with a Top Sellers lists.
The new feature doesn't require users to update the system.
Movies purchased from iTunes can be viewed on an iPod with video, iPhone, Mac or PC or on a widescreen TV with Apple TV, with new releases priced at $14.99 and most catalogue titles at $9.99.
Apple TV gets update - now buy movies from your sofa
