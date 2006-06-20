Apple rumoured to be launching movie store by year's end

Get ready for movies on your iPod.

Variety.com has reportedly obtained information from several sources that Apple is in serious negociations with movie studios to sell movies on iTunes.

But Steve Jobs and the studios have to agree on a price first.

According the Variety.com's report, Steve Jobs suggested selling all films for $9.99, but the studios have rejected the offer because they want newer films to sell for more than older releases.

The flat rate proposal is in line with Apple's iTunes pricing so far, as all songs are sold for the same price, as are TV shows and music videos.

Variety.com's sources say that iTunes will be offering movies by the end of the year.

One studio exec said, "Every studio want to have broad distribution in digital, and we all know that have Apple as part of that is very, very important".

Apple hasn't commented on the report.