Apple TV 4K now supports HDR10+ and is the most powerful yet

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has today announced its updated Apple TV set-top box, adding a faster chip and support for HDR10+ in the process.

The newly updated box looks and works in the same way as other Apple streaming boxes have for some time and supports tvOS 16 out of the box. Apple says that the addition of an A15 Bionic chip, just like the iPhone 14, makes this the fastest Apple TV to date. That should come in handy when playing the latest Apple Arcade games, while starting video streams from the likes of Apple TV+ and Netflix should be speedier than ever.

The addition of support for HDR10+ alongside the existing Dolby Vision means that TV and movie viewers can look forward to improved detail and more vibrant colors assuming their content and streaming app supports it, that is.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Apple says that the updated Apple TV 4K comes in two configurations, with 64GB and 128GB of storage depending on which you choose. The main option for customers is to decide whether they need Ethernet or not — both versions come with Wi-Fi as standard, though Those choosing Wi-Fi will get 64GB, the Ethernet option doubles that to 128GB. You'll of course get the latest Siri Remote thrown in as well. Apple's press release also makes everyone aware that the Apple TV 4K can act as a hub for your smart home,

Most notable of all however is the new price. Apple TV 4K will now start at just $129 when it goes on sale on Friday, November 4. including Matter and Thread support.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.