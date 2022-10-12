(Pocket-lint) - Apple TV+ doesn't currently show any ads during the viewing of TV shows, movies, and documentaries on the video streaming service, but that could be about to change.

One of the benefits of paying for a streaming service like Apple TV+ is the fact that you don't have to deal with the ads that bombard viewers on traditional television channels. But, with Netflix and Disney+ readying ad-supported tiers of their own, a new report suggests Apple could be working to sell ads against shows like Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, and Severance.

Citing media agencies executives, DigiDay reports that Apple is holding discussions about "an unusual approach to selling ad time on Apple TV+". The report goes on to say that Apple was originally making moves that "more closely resembled selling search than a traditional audience-based" ads model.

Executives told DigiDay that, at the time, Apple had no interest in working with a demand side platform (DSP), but that has now changed as recently as August, 2022.

A DSP is a system that allows advertising buyers to manage those ads via a specific interface, allowing them to bid for airtime and ads. DigiDay's sources say that Apple is now not only planning to work with a DSP - it's building one of its own.

Apple TV+ already shows ads on its live baseball streams, but no pre-recorded content displays them currently. It isn't clear yet whether Apple could be planning to inject ads into the Apple TV+ experience we have today, or if a new ad-supported tier could be added below the current £4.99 / $4.99 / €4.99 per month offering.

Could Apple TV+ be free with ads in the future? Time will tell.

