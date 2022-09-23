(Pocket-lint) - Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is making a new TV series starring a very familiar face. However, it won't be for AMC nor Netflix - Apple has secured the rights for TV+.

The currently untitled project has been signed for two seasons and will star Rhea Seehorn, who received an Emmy nomination this year for her role as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul.

It'll be made by Gilligan's High Bridge Productions and Sony Pictures Television with Gilligan himself showrunning and executive producing.

Apple won a reportedly fierce bidding war for the new show, with at least eight networks and platforms said to have been interested.

Deadline claims the budget is "in the vicinity" of $13.5 million (around £12 million) to $15 million per episode. It's not known how many episodes in total Apple has ordered.

Plot and setting is also yet to be revealed, although it is understood that the show will not be set in the Breaking Bad universe (as with Gilligan's work for a number of years): "After 15 years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her," he said.

Seehorn has also taken to Twitter to express her own excitement.

I am OVER THE MOON excited about this!!!!

Words cannot express.

My heart is exploding! https://t.co/rnqGSO1AvU — Rhea Seehorn (@rheaseehorn) September 22, 2022

