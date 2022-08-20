(Pocket-lint) - So, you have an iPhone. You also have a relatively modern TV. And you want to put whatever you're seeing on your phone on your living room television. No problem. Pocket-lint will walk you through the steps.

If you have a compatible television set, you can show what's on your iPhone on your TV. In other words, if you're looking at an app or webpage, you can cast it to your TV from your iPhone if it supports AirPlay technology.

You just need an iPhone 5S or newer and an internet-connected TV that supports AirPlay 2. For more about AirPlay 2 and what it is, see the bottom of this guide.

This is pretty self-explanatory, but make sure your iPhone is connected to the same home Wi-Fi network that's running on your TV. (For your TV, that can be via Wi-Fi or physical ethernet to your Wi-Fi router.)

Open Control Centre on your phone. To open Control Center, swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen.

Tap the Screen Mirroring button. It's an icon resembling two overlapping screens between the brightness slider and the rotation lock.

Select your TV from the list.

When prompted, enter the four-digit AirPlay code that appears on your TV into your iPhone.

Your iPhone should now mirror to your TV.

Easy. Open Control Centre (swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen), then tap Screen Mirroring, and tap Stop Mirroring.

Yes. You just need to buy an Apple TV and plug it into your TV.

AirPlay is Apple's Wi-Fi streaming technology and since 2018, there's been a second-generation version that's now widely available on iOS and macOS devices. Here is everything you need to know about it:

