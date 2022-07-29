Sky Go available on Apple TV at last

(Pocket-lint) - Apple TV owners can finally access Sky Go on their boxes, bringing the entire Sky experience to a spare TV without the need for a Sky Q Mini Box of Sky Stream Puck.

Pocket-lint first learned of the plans during the Sky Glass launch in late 2021, but it's now available.

You will need to be an existing Sky TV customer with a Sky Q Multiscreen plan (or Sky Glass Whole Home), but the app works the same way as it does on iPad and iPhone. That means you can stream live TV and on demand content depending on your TV subscription.

For example, if you take Sky Sports and/or Sky Cinema packages, you can view them through the Sky Go app on Apple TV too, at no extra cost.

There are more than 100 channels available on the Sky Go Apple TV app. BBC programming is not included, but ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 are.

There are other entertainment channels, such as Sky's own Sky Atlantic, and a healthy mix of kids, news, documentaries and lifestyle channels, too.

The Sky Go app is available through App Store on your Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K devices. Just head there, download the app and log in with your existing Sky ID.

Writing by Rik Henderson.