Apple will stream every Major League Soccer match from 2023 to 2032

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is going all-in on live sports.

The Cupertino-based company has announced it landed a 10-year agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS). It will offer streams of every MLS match from early 2023 through 2032, further proof it's putting a major priority on live sports.

Apple is paying at least $250 million per year for the MLS for the games, according to the Sports Business Journal.

You will be able to watch MLS matches if you subscribe to a new (yet-to-be-named) MLS streaming service that will be available "exclusively through the Apple TV app", according to Apple’s press release. A "broad selection" of MLS and Leagues Cup matches will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers "with a limited number of matches available for free".

Apple and the MLS haven't announced when you can sign up for the service, or even the subscription price, but it said more information would be revealed in "the coming months". They have said there will be no local blackouts or restrictions, but some games may still air on linear TV networks such as ESPN.

Oh, and if you have a full-season ticket, you will get access to the new MLS streaming service. It's considered a "Season Ticket Holder Benefit".

Apart from soccer, Apple also offers Major League Baseball games on Fridays. It is also rumoured to be going after NFL Sunday Ticket.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.