Nomad's new leather cover ensures you'll never lose your Apple TV remote again

News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
(Pocket-lint) - Nomad, a company relatively well-known for producing high quality leather accessories for Apple products - including iPhone, AirPods and iPad cases - has introduced a new cover for the Apple TV's Siri Remote. 

This cover isn't like every other standard leather cover, however. It hides a pocket for an AirTag inside it so that you never lose your Apple TV's remote again. 

By doing so, it enables a feature Apple arguably should have introduced to the Siri Remote from the beginning: using Find My to locate it whenever it goes missing. Which - if there are children in the house - happens more often that you'd imagine. 

The cover doesn't come with the AirTag itself, but just has an AirTag-shaped pocket inside the cover, so you do still need to buy the AirTag separately if you haven't got one already. 

Like most things Nomad produces, it's made from a slim Horween leather produced in the US which will - over time - become weathered. Or, to use the technical term, patina. 

The case itself weighs around 33 grams not including the remote or AirTag, and features a soft microfibre lining to ensure the aluminium remote casing is protected from scrapes and marking. 

It's available on back-order now direct from Nomad Goods with an early bird price of $33 in the US, with a full retail price of $39 when stock is more readily available on 15 June. 

