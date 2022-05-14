(Pocket-lint) - Apple plans to release an affordable Apple TV, and it might even release by the end of the year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kup is known for accurately predicting Apple's upcoming product roadmap. In a recent tweet, he said Apple will launch an Apple TV “that improves cost structure” in the second half of 2022. In other words, it could be cheaper than the existing models of Apple TV. Currently, Apple sells the 34GB Apple TV 4K for $179.

A 64GB Apple TV 4K model is also available for $199. Apple sells the previous-generation Apple TV HD for $149 with 32GB of storage, too. It doesn't offer 4K.

Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 13, 2022

Kuo said Apple's "aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors". His tweet doesn't reveal more about the device, but it sounds like Apple wants to better rival Roku and Amazon by offering its own cheap streaming media player.

Keep in mind Apple is often rumoured to be developing new hardware, and most of it never comes to fruition. For instance, in 2021, Bloomberg reported that Apple was developing an upgraded version of the Apple TV 4K. So, not a cheaper version. At the time, the report claimed the new Apple TV would have an integrated HomePod speaker and camera for FaceTime.

Perhaps Apple is just attempting to cater to both ends of the pricing spectrum?

Writing by Maggie Tillman.