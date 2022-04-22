(Pocket-lint) - If Netflix's 'The Last Dance' is anything to go by, docuseries about NBA basketball superstars can be absolutely brilliant, even for those that don't follow the sport.

While 'The Last Dance' focused on icon Michael Jordan, 'They Call Me Magic' is a docuseries that focuses on the life and career of another NBA superstar - Earvin 'Magic' Johnson.

Here is everything you need to know about 'They Call Me Magic', including when it is available to watch, what to expect and how to watch it.

Apple announced 'They Call Me Magic' on 4 Febraury 2022. A trailer - which you can watch a little further down this feature - was released on 12 March 2022.

The 'They Call Me Magic' docuseries was then released on 22 April 2022 and all episodes are now available to stream globally.

'They Call Me Magic' is an Apple TV+ docuseries so you'll need a subscription to Apple's TV streaming service to watch it.

Apple TV+ costs £4.99/$4.99 a month and the Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and a number of other devices, including through Sky in the UK and on smart TVs and games consoles. It's also included as part of some of the Apple One subscription options.

'They Call Me Magic' has four episodes, each of which is one hour long.

It's therefore a little shorter than the likes of 'The Last Dance', which has 10 episodes. The Last Dance episodes are all around 50 minutes long so a little shorter than the 'They Call Me Magic' episodes.

'They Call Me Magic' is all about NBA legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson. It will take you through his life, from his humble beginnings to his career with the Lakers and his "dazzling style of play that forever changed the game of basketball".

The four-part docuseries will cover his "shock of an HIV diagnosis that he transformed from grief into triumph", along with his "transcendence from sports superstar to business titan, blazing new trails for former athletes and revolutionising the way corporate America does business in Black communities".

There are interviews from President Obama, Larry Bird, Pat Riley and more.

Yes, Apple released a trailer for 'They Call Me Magic' in March 2022. You can watch it below.

Apple debuted another basketball documentary at the same time as 'They Call Me Magic' called 'The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball'. It's about Makur Maker, a five-star NBA prospect heading for the Draft, until an unexpected detour saw him play basketball for Howard University instead.

If you've not seen Netflix's 'The Last Dance' about Michael Jordan, that's well worth a watch too.

Additionally, if you're a general sport fan, then there are loads of docuseries you can get your teeth into, as well as shows like Netflix's Drive to Survive, which is about F1.

Apple has also announced a documentary with seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is coming, which you can read about in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.