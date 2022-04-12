(Pocket-lint) - For All Mankind - the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ sci-fi series - will return for a third season in June. Here is everything you need to know about the new season. We discuss what year it's set in, what the plot will likely focus on, who is coming back to reprise their roles, whether there are trailers, and, most importantly, when and where you can stream season three of For All Mankind.

For All Mankind shows an alternate history - one where Russia beat the US in putting the first man on the moon, causing the space race between the two countries to intensify and never come to an end. The series introduces us to the lives of the astronauts and staff of NASA starting in the 60s, showing both their professional and personal lives over the span of two decades. While the first two seasons focus on tensions between the US and the Soviets over control of the Moon, the newest season is set in the 90s and seems to center around the US attempting to be the first country on Earth to colonise Mars.

The first two seasons of For All Mankind covered almost two decades, starting in 1969 and ending in the late 80s. The third season will show the mid-90s - or, more, specifically 1995, as that's what the season two finale of For all Mankind as well as a recent teaser trailer for the third season both suggest.

For All Mankind is created by Ronald D Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi.

Wolpert and Nedivi serve as the showrunners of For All Mankind, and executive produce alongside Moore, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Nichole Beattie, as well as Maril Davis for Tall Ship Productions.

Sony Pictures Television produces the show for Apple TV+.

Apple has already announced who is returning for season three:

Joel Kinnaman (Ed Baldwin)

Shantel VanSanten (Karen Baldwin)

Sonya Walger (Molly Cobb)

Jodi Balfour (Ellen Wilson)

Cynthy Wu (Kelly Baldwin)

Coral Pena (Aleida Rosales)

Casey W. Johnson (Danny Stevens)

In addition, Edi Gathegi will join the main cast this season as the new character, Dev Ayesa.

For All Mankind will premiere on 10 June 2022. Watch the date announcement trailer above.

Season three of For All Mankind will consist of 10 episodes, which will stream weekly on Fridays.

The third season of For All Mankind will premiere exclusively on Apple's paid video subscription service, Apple TV+. For more about the service, including how much it costs and how it works, see our guide.

You can watch the first teaser trailer for the third season of For All Mankind via the video at the top of this guide.

To be fully prepared for the third season of For All Mankind, you really should watch season one and season two on Apple TV+:

Watch For All Mankind season 1 and season 2 on Apple TV+

Writing by Maggie Tillman.