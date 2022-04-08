Severance season 2: Everything we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - Severance is an unsettling sci-fi thriller that imagines a world in which you can split your consciousness between work and home life. The critically-acclaimed series has an ingenious and mind-bending plot that has captivated viewers since the beginning.

It's still early days but some are already calling it one of the best series of 2022. In fact, it's done so well that Apple renewed it for a second season before airing the entirety of season one.

Here's everything you need to know about Severance's second season, including how to watch it, when it is expected to be released and who is in it.

No official release date has been announced for the second series. Season 1 premiered on February 18th 2022 and concluded on April 8th 2022. Episodes were released once a week for the duration of the series, with each dropping on Friday at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET / 8 am BST.

Apple announced that the show had been renewed for a second season on April 6th 2022.

Based on this we're predicting that the second season will release in early 2023, possibly in February to keep in line with the first season.

When Severance season 2 releases, you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch it. The Apple TV app is available on a number of platforms, including iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, as well as Android, some Smart TVs and some streaming sticks.

You can read more about Apple TV+ in our separate feature. But, in short, it'll cost you £4.99/$4.99 a month, or it comes included as part of some of the Apple One subscription packages.

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Season one of Severance had 9 episodes in total. It's too early to say if this will remain the same for season two, but given the show's popularity, we'd expect that the number of episodes will either increase or remain the same.

Typically, Apple's original programming stays consistent with its episode counts. Mythic Quest, Servant and Dickinson have all kept the same number of episodes for multiple seasons, a notable exception is Ted Lasso, which increased from 10 episodes to 12 in its second season.

We're expecting the majority of the cast members to return for season two, unless, of course, they died in season one. Here are some of the key actors and their characters that we're expecting to see in season two:

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Zach Cherry as Dylan

Britt Lower as Helly

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

Jen Tullock as Devon

Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey

Michael Chernus as Ricken

John Turturro as Irving

Christopher Walken as Burt

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Given that season two of Severance isn't expected until sometime in 2023, there's plenty of time to catch up or rewatch season one. And it might be worth doing, there's a lot to unpack here.

Season one is available to stream through Apple TV+, for which you'll need a subscription. It's£4.99/$4.99 a month, or it comes included as part ofthe Apple One subscription package.

Upon announcing the renewal, Apple posted a very short teaser video. It doesn't give anything away about the upcoming season, but it was enough to get us excited. You can watch that below.

It's too early to predict what will happen after season two, but if the second series is as popular as the first, we wouldn't be surprised to see more on the way.

Ben Stiller, the director and executive producer of the show, said in an interview with E! News "It has been a long road bringing Severance to television, I first read Dan's pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I'm really happy we get to continue it."

Writing by Luke Baker.