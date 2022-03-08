(Pocket-lint) - During its spring event, Apple announced it is going deeper into the world of sports, by revealing it holds the rights to a Friday-night package of Major League Baseball games.

That means its Apple TV+ will broadcast MLB games, potentially helping the service to lure in more subscribers. It should also help Apple better contend with Amazon, which last year won the solo rights to stream the National Football League's Thursday Night Football. Let's also not forget that Disney has ESPN+.

Apple's Friday Night Baseball is described as a" weekly doubleheader with live pre- and post-game shows" that will be available in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ as soon as the regular season begins. Those countries include the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Korea.

"Baseball fans in the US and Canada will also have access to a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content", Apple announced.

In addition, subscribers in the US will get access to MLB Big Inning, a live show featuring highlights airing every weeknight during the regular season. To watch all this and marquee games, load the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, or on tv.apple.com. The app is also available on select smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes.

Apple said Friday Night Baseball will be available on Apple TV+ without the need for a subscription for a limited time. But, eventually, you will need to subscribe.

For more about Apple TV+ and how it works, see Pocket-lint's guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.