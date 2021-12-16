Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Apple's new Ted Lasso Christmas special is animated and you can watch it for free here

News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
 
(Pocket-lint) - Even though we were treated to a Ted Lasso Christmas special as part of season 2, it was added to Apple TV+ in the summer so it was hard to feel festive while watching it.

However, a second Christmas themed episode is now available as you can watch it right here at the top of this page.

Ted Lasso - The Missing Christmas Mustache is an animated short but stars the original cast, including Jason Sudekis, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, and Juno Temple. Brett Goldstein also returns as Roy Kent, albeit in a bleeped form this time.

It's all suitably holidays themed and runs for a little over four-and-a-half minutes. You can also watch it through the Apple TV+ app or YouTube if you want to view it on a big screen.

Apple Original Ted Lasso has proved a huge success since its first season hit Apple TV+ in August 2020.

It has won numerous awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series and a couple of Golden Globes. It has also been nominated for several more, set to be announced early next year.

A third season is on its way and you can keep up with its progress in our handy feature here: Ted Lasso season 3 release date, how to watch and how to catch up.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 16 December 2021.
