Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Apple TV news

Never lose your Apple TV remote again with this AirTag case

Author image, Associate editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Elago Never lose your Apple TV remote again with this AirTag case

- The Elago Apple TV‌ ‌Siri‌ Remote R5 Case does turn your remote into a bit of a brick though...

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - If you're often losing your Apple TV remote then check out this new Elago case that enables you to attach an AirTag tracker to it.

OK, so the Apple TV‌ ‌Siri‌ Remote R5 Case turns Apple's good-looking latest-gen remote into somewhat of an ugly clicker, but this is a case of function over style. 

Elago does some really useful accessories and so it's not surprising to see this useful case appear, too. 

squirrel_widget_5747538

It's black silicon, but the benefit of this is that all buttons remain both protected and able to be used. Such remote cases are also really good for kids 

Commentators - including ourselves - were a little surprised that Apple hadn't included Find My functionality into the new 2021 remote out-of-the-box but as always such features add cost. Check out out Apple TV 4K 2021 review

This silicon case is relatively cheap and - predictably for that money - doesn't include the AirTag you'll need to make it useful. 

Check out the latest AirTag prices below.

squirrel_widget_4545601

Writing by Dan Grabham. Originally published on 16 July 2021.
Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
Humax Aura 4K Android TV recorder gets swathe of new updates
Humax Aura 4K Android TV recorder gets swathe of new updates By Rik Henderson ·
Never lose your Apple TV remote again with this AirTag case
Never lose your Apple TV remote again with this AirTag case By Dan Grabham ·