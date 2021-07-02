(Pocket-lint) - Apple TV+’s next flagship series, Foundation, looks to emulate the size and success of Game of Thrones, but in space.

The new TV series is based on the 1951 novel of the same name, which spawned four sequels and two prequels and is written by famed sci-fi author Isaac Asimov. In the book series, Foundation is set in the future, when the world we know now is a memory of the past, as humans have since colonised the galaxy. The first novel introduces Hari Seldon, a brilliant visionary and psychohistorian who uses mathematics and probability to predict the future.

The Apple TV+ version of Foundation premieres in September, so now is the time to learn everything you can about the series. Here's what you need to know.

Let's start out with the basics: Cast and crew. The Foundation Apple TV+ series is being helmed by David S Goyer. It's also written by Goyer and Josh Friedman. Goyer is best known for writing all three films in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. Meanwhile, Friedman has written 2005’s War of the Worlds and 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate, and he has a host of credits on TV shows. So, these two are quite the pair to be working on Asimov's sci-fi epic.

The cast is led by Jared Harris (Mad Men and Chernobyl) as Hari Seldon and Lee Pace (Captain Marvel and Halt and Catch Fire) as Brother Day.

Here’s a breakdown of all the known casting information to date:

Jared Harris - Hari Seldon

Lee Pace - Brother Day

Lou Llolbell - Gaal Dornick

Leah Harvey - Salvor Hardin

Laura Birn - Demerzel

Cassian Bilton - Brother Dawn

Terrence Mann - Brother Dusk

Pravesh Rana - Unconfirmed character name

Alfred Enoch - Unconfirmed character name

Now that you know who is playing who, let's get into what the show will likely be about when it debuts. Those who have read Asimov’s novel, Foundation, are probably wondering how on Earth it can work as a TV show, as decades happen between each chapter of the novel.

Foundation (the novel) opens with Hari Seldon, who created a new branch of science known as Psychohistory, which combines all the data of thousands of years of human history into a formula that can predict large-scale human events. Using this formula, Seldon discovers that the Galactic Empire, which has reigned for 12,000 years, will soon collapse and lead to 30,000 years of essentially lawless anarchy throughout the galaxy. What a prediction, right?

Seldon’s plan is to create the foundation for a second empire that will cut that dark era down to a thousand years. That is essentially the first chapter of the first book of the Foundation series. The second chapter picks up 50 years later, well after Seldon’s death. Each chapter usually includes a similar time jump with new characters being featured in each. It'll be interesting to see if each season of Foundation follows a chapter in the novel.

Apple has released one trailer for the new show so far:

Excited to watch Foundation on Apple TV+? Us, too. Luckily we don't have to wait much longer. It's set to premiere on 24 September 2021. Apple typically releases the first three episodes of new shows at once, followed by one episode per week. That means new episodes should land every Friday.

Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to stream the new series from the Apple TV app. A monthly subscription is $4.99 per month in the US. You can also get access to Apple TV+ as part of an Apple One subscription. Check out our guides on the Apple TV app, Apple TV+, and Apple One for more details:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.