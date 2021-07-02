(Pocket-lint) - Apple is rolling out the first public beta of tvOS 15. That means public beta testers, or any non-developer, can download and try the new update on their Apple TV (the newer models, anyway).

To get the beta version of Apple's next operating system update running on your set-top box, you need to sign up for Apple's beta testing program. It's free to join. Then, you need to install the proper certificate from Apple's public beta website, and then you can grab the updates over the air.

If you've joined Apple's free beta program previously, you'll need to enroll again for these latest versions. Here's everything you need to know.

On your computer, sign up for Apple’s beta program. Or, sign in if you’re an existing member. Accept Apple's terms and conditions. Once you’re signed in, navigate to the tvOS tab Scroll to the “Get Started” section of the tvOS beta page and enroll your Apple TV On your Apple TV, go to the settings menu and select “Users and Accounts". You must be signed in with the same Apple ID as the beta program. From the settings menu, select System > Software Update. Toggle on Get Public Beta Updates. Once this setting is enabled, update your Apple TV from your system settings. Open Settings on your Apple TV.

Click on System.

Click Software Updates.

Click Update Software.

Click Download and Install.

Having trouble? If the above steps aren't working for you, try this method:

Follow steps 1 through 4 as described above. Open Settings on your Apple TV. Click Accounts. Click either iCloud, iTunes and App Store, or Game Center. You must be signed in with the same Apple ID as the beta program. Click Menu on your Siri Remote. Click Menu on your Siri Remote again. Click on System. Click Software Updates. Turn on Get Public Beta Updates. Click Get Public Beta Updates. Click Agree. Once this setting is enabled, update your Apple TV from your system settings. Open Settings on your Apple TV.

Click on System.

Click Software Updates.

Click Update Software.

Click Download and Install.

The following Apple TV models are supported by tvOS 15:

Apple TV 4K (2021)

Apple TV 4K (2017)

Apple TV HD (fourth generation)

Apple will seed several developer and public betas of tvOS 15 throughout the summer - which you will be able to download over the air. Expect the final version of the software update to officially launch for all supported Apple TVs sometime this autumn, likely when the next iPhone releases. The final version will also be free and downloadable over the air - no beta program required.

