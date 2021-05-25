Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Apple TV news

The Apple TV app on Xbox is receiving support for Dolby Vision

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Apple The Apple TV app on Xbox is receiving support for Dolby Vision

- Video podcasts are also now available through the Spotify app for Xbox

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - After debuting on Xbox consoles back in November, the Apple TV app is now receiving support for Dolby Vision on the platform.

Providing users have both an Xbox Series X/S and a compatible display, the upgrade offers an improvement to high dynamic range.

This works slightly different to the typical HDR10 format, since it avoids applying a blanket setting throughout and instead adjusts to the best HDR settings per scene.

In order to enjoy the new feature, Dolby Vision will need to be enabled within the Xbox Settings section. Simply head to 'TV & Display Options' > ' Video Modes' and make sure 'Dolby Vision' is ticked, and, from there, you'll be able to enjoy shows on Apple TV that supports the display setting.

For now, that doesn't include all Apple TV content. However, users can check by viewing a show's description information and searching for the Dolby Vision logo. If present - as it is for shows like Mythic Quest and Ted Lasso - you should be good to go.

The update follows Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X/S recently becoming available again, after an initial false start.

It's also not the only entertainment-related update Microsoft has in store, with video podcasts also now available through Xbox's Spotify app. These videos can be played on the main screen or in the background while users game, with playback control afforded through the Spotify app on a phone or tablet.

Add that - and the Apple TV Dolby Vision upgrade - to the new arrivals of Paramount+, Discovery+ and more apps over the summer, and Xbox's latest generation of consoles are handily maintaining their reputation as third-party app powerhouses.

Writing by Conor Allison.
Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
The Apple TV app on Xbox is receiving support for Dolby Vision
The Apple TV app on Xbox is receiving support for Dolby Vision By Conor Allison ·
Sex and the City reboot 'And Just Like That' release date and how to catch up
Sex and the City reboot 'And Just Like That' release date and how to catch up By Britta O'Boyle ·