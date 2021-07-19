Ted Lasso has been confirmed for a third season. Here's everything you need to know, including when it is expected to be released and what to expect.

When Apple announced it was turning an eight-year-old commercial about an American football coach taking over a Premier League club into a series, not many people were expecting it to be a success.

However, Ted Lasso won over viewers with his unflinching positivity, Roy Kent might be one of the funniest characters on TV and the show scooped up multiple Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Comedy Series - which it also won again in 2022, so it's safe to say it's done pretty well.

With the second season having completed a while ago now, we can't wait to see what Lasso and the Diamond Dogs (minus Nate) get up to since AFC Richmond's promotion back up to the Premier League in the third season.

Here's everything you need to know about Ted Lasso season three, including how to watch it, when it is expected to be released, who is in it and what is expected to happen.

The second season of Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday 23 July 2021. The season two finale was then made available on 8 October 2021, with a week-by-week release of the episodes.

With regards to the third season, it was confirmed as happening in October 2020 and Apple announced production had started on 7 March 2022.

There is still no official premiere date as yet, though Apple has said we can expect the third season of the show to arrive in Spring 2023.

How to watch Ted Lasso season 3

When Ted Lasso season 3 does debut, you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch it. The Apple TV app is available on a number of platforms, including iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, as well as Android, some Smart TVs and some streaming sticks.

You can read more about Apple TV+ in our separate feature. In a nutshell though, it's £4.99/$4.99 a month, or it comes included as part of some of the Apple One subscription packages.

How many episodes will Ted Lasso season 3 have?

Ted Lasso season two has 12 episodes, which was two more than the first season, which had 10.

Season three is also expected to have 12 episodes after co-creator Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) said Apple had asked for 12 episodes ahead of time.

Ted Lasso season 3 rumours and news

Based on the conclusion of the second season, which saw Lasso's team, AFC Richmond, promoted back up to the Premier League, we assume adjusting to life back at the higher level will be a big part of the upcoming season.

With Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) thankfully choosing to stay at AFC Richmond at the end of the second season, and Nate (Nick Mohammed) moving to coach West Ham, which is now owned by Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) ex-husband, we suspect there will be some interesting stories in season three.

This has been confirmed by co-creator and star Brendan Hunt in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (via ScreenRant), where he said:

"The team is dealing with the reality of going back to the Premier League, where we're minnows again. We're minus our brightest tactical mind, and we know the way the Premier League structure works, we have to play West Ham twice, so Nate and Rupert [Anthony Head] are out there looming. We might see a bit of what's going on at West Ham as well."

There's also Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley's (Juno Temple) relationship to consider, with Keeley presumably busy running her own PR firm in season 3. Will she still have time for hilarious Roy?

Ted Lasso season 3 cast

Apple hasn't released a full list of which characters will return for season 3 as yet. Co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence confirmed that Sarah Niles (Dr. Sharon Fieldstone) and James Lance (Trent Crimm) would factor heavily in the new series, even though the season 2 finale suggested they wouldn't.

We'd also expect to see the main characters back including:

Hannah Waddingham - Rebecca

Brett Goldstein - Roy

Juno Temple - Keeley

Brendan Hunt - Coach Beard

Nick Mohammed - Nate

Jeremy Swift - Leslie

Phil Dunster - Jamie

Toheeb Jimoh - Sam

Cristo Fernandez- Dani

Of course, Jason Sudeikis (Ted) will also return. It is said he has negotiated a deal that will see him earn around $1 million per episode for season three.

How to catch up on previous seasons of Ted Lasso

Given season three of Ted Lasso is expected within the next couple of months, now is a great time to catch up or rewatch season one and two. And why not? It's excellent.

Is there a Ted Lasso season 3 trailer?

There is no Ted Lasso season 3 trailer as yet.

Apple released the first trailer for season two during its Spring Loaded event in April 2021, but there was no talk of Ted Lasso during Apple's March 2022 event or any of the company's other events in 2022 so we are still waiting for now.

We'll be sure to drop any trailer in here as soon as it appears.

Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4?

A season 4 of Ted Lasso isn't confirmed, though it's not off the table yet either. There was originally a plan for just three seasons, but that was before the show did so well. Fingers crossed it continues.

Though while we are hoping, Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) told the Sunday Times in June 2022 that they are still writing it as three seasons. "We are writing it like that", he said, before saying: "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies." We think he might be joking about that last bit though.