Ted Lasso season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, and rumours

- Be curious. Not judgmental.

(Pocket-lint) - Ted Lasso is returning for a second season.

When Apple announced it was turning an eight-year-old commercial about an American football coach taking over a Premier League club into a series, not many people we're expecting it to be a success. However, Ted Lasso won over viewers with his unflinching positivity, and now, we can't wait to see what he and the Diamond Dogs get up to as they try to fight their way back from AFC Richmond's relegation in a second season set to debut this summer. 

If you're anything like us and can't wait for the premiere, we've rounded up everything there is to know about Ted Lasso season two. 

Apple TV PlusTed Lasso: Release date, cast, trailers, and rumours photo 3

Ted Lasso season 2: Rumours

Based on the conclusion of the first season, which saw Lasso's team, AFC Richmond, relegated to the Champion's League, we assume adjusting to life at a lower level will be a big part of the upcoming season as the team tries to work its way back up to the Premier League. Being relegated usually means major changes are in store for a football club, but, of course, Coach Ted Lasso has no idea - so he'll likely manage it all in his own endlessly positive way.

We also expect to see Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent adjusting to life as his playing career nears its end. Plus, there is his relationship with Juno Temple's Keely. There's also the return of Phil Dunster's Jamie Tartt, who was won over by Lasso at the end of the first season, although he now plays for another team. 

In non-season two related news, series creator Bill Lawrence has said on Zach Braff's and Donald Faison's podcast, Fake Doctors, that the plan is for Ted Lasso to be a three-season series. Of course, that plan was before Lasso became one of the biggest hits on the Apple TV+ streaming service. 

Apple TV PlusTed Lasso: Release date, cast, trailers, and rumours photo 5

Ted Lasso season 2: Cast and crew

Just about every character who was featured in season one is slated to return. Here is a complete list of everyone that Apple has confirmed will return:

  • Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton
  • Juno Temple as Keely Jones
  • Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins
  • Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt
  • Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent
  • Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard
  • Nick Mohammed as Assistant Manager Nathan "Nate" Shelley
  • Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya
  • Cristo Fernandez as Dani Rojas
  • James Lance as Trent Crimm
  • Kola Bokinni as Isaac
  • Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur
  • Annette Badland as Mae
Apple TV PlusTed Lasso: Release date, cast, trailers, and rumours photo 4

Ted Lasso season 2: Release date

    The second season of Ted Lasso is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on 23 July 2021. The new season will have 12 episodes, two more than the first season. We expect Apple will release the first three new episodes at once, followed by new episodes weekly - like it has done for its other shows.

    Apple TV PlusTed Lasso: Release date, cast, trailers, and rumours photo 7

    Ted Lasso season 2: Trailers

    Apple released the first trailer for season two during its Spring Loaded event in April. Check it out below.

    Want to know more?

    Check out our guide on Apple TV+ for more information about Apple's streaming service, the home of Ted Lasso.

    Writing by Maggie Tillman.
