New Apple TV 4K gets A12 Bionic and HFR

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has finally updated its Apple TV set-top-box, with a new model that features improved processing and a few extra neat features.

The new Apple TV 4K comes with the A12 Bionic chipset, as previously found in the iPhone XS and 2020 iPad. It also improves on the 2017 original by including support for high frame rate (HFR) video in 60fps.

This includes HDR content shot in HFR and can also be streamed from your iPhone over AirPlay.

In terms of the hardware, the box itself looks very similar to the previous generation, but the remote control has changed. It is now made of recycled aluminium and has flat edges, much like the iPhone 12 series of handsets.

The love-it-hate it touchpad has been replaced by a click wheel, that can also be used as a scroll wheel and still has some touch functionality on top.

The Siri button has been moved to the side, and the remote can now double as a controller for your TV too.

Another interesting new tech feature on the box is an automatic colour calibration feature. You can colour balance your TV by holding an iPhone up to the screen with the mode running. It will then use the iPhone's FaceID camera to rebalance the colours to professional standards.

The new Apple TV 4K will be available to order from 30 April for $179 (32GB) or $199 (64GB). It will ship from late May.

Those who don't want to upgrade to the new box and would rather just replace the existing remote, it will also be available separately.

Writing by Rik Henderson.