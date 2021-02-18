The Apple TV app is now available on Google TV

(Pocket-lint) - Plugging one of the small holes in the line-up of services on Google TV, the company has confirmed that the Apple TV app will be available from today.

That means that if you own the Chromecast with Google TV, you'll be able to access the Apple TV app, giving access to content you've purchased from Apple, as well as the Apple TV+ streaming service.

That will see Apple's service drop into the apps offered and mean that Google's capable streaming device offers you a little more.

The Chromecast with Google TV supports 4K HDR streaming - with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (as long as you have compatible AV hardware), so you can really make the most of the content that Apple offers.

There's no support for AirPlay 2 - which some Roku devices now offer - but otherwise, the addition of Apple TV might move the Chromecast with Google TV up the list for those with a lot of Apple content or avid Apple TV+ subscribers.

Chromecast with Google TV is just the first step, because the Apple TV app will also be coming to Sony and TCL televisions, with plans to roll-out to other Android TV devices in the future too.

Apple TV+ joins a wide selection of apps and services, including the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Video, YouTube and others, meaning there's a whole world of content to consume through Google TV.

Writing by Chris Hall.