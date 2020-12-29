How to set your HomePod as the default speaker for Apple TV

(Pocket-lint) - You can use a HomePod smart speaker with your Apple TV 4K set-top box. Since the release of the tvOS 14.2 software update in 2020, you've been able to set the HomePod as a default speaker in just a few simple steps. That means your Apple TV 4K's audio can be pumped through to a singular HomePod or even a Stereo Pair - including audio from all your favourite apps and games. Here's how to set your HomePod as your default speaker for Apple TV.

First, you need to make sure you have all the necessary hardware running up-to-date software. You need a HomePod running iOS 14.2 or later and an Apple TV 4K running tvOS 14.2 or later. You will also need to have a home set up in the Home app, and both your Apple TV 4K and HomePod in the same room.

Note: This feature is only available for the Apple TV 4K and the original HomePod. It doesn't work with the Apple TV HD or the HomePod Mini.

Once you've followed the steps above, you can quickly set your HomePod as your default speaker with Apple TV in a couple different ways. You can do it through your Apple TV 4K or through the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Either way is really easy and can be done in less than a minute.

Here's how to set your HomePod as your default speaker directly through your Apple TV 4K set-top box:

Open Settings on your Apple TV 4K. Click Video and Audio. Select your HomePod.

If you don't want to set up your HomePod as a default speaker through your Apple TV 4K, you use the Home app on your iPhone or iPad:

Launch the Home app. Tap the House icon on your iPhone On iPad, go to the next step. Tap on the name of the Room with your Apple TV 4K. Tap and hold on your Apple TV 4K. Tap the Settings icon. Tap Default Audio Output. Select the HomePod that you want to use. Only HomePods in the same room as the Apple TV 4K will be available.

HomePods in a "Stereo Pair" can also be used as your default speaker. Tap Back after selecting your HomePod. Tap the X button to save your preferences.

And that's it! Now, all of your Apple TV 4K's audio will be routed through your HomePod smart speaker, including navigation sounds and sounds from games.

Check out Apple's support page for how to set up a home theater audio with HomePod and Apple TV 4K.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.