Apple TV 4K 2: Specs, features, rumours, and release date

(Pocket-lint) - The latest version of Apple's set-top box, the Apple TV 4K, was released over three years ago, so odds are a new Apple TV is coming soon.

For the purposes of this roundup, we're calling the next-generation Apple TV the "Apple TV 4K 2". However, given Apple has yet to confirm the existence of a new streaming media player (or that one is even in the works), the name could change if and when it does appear. Here's everything we've heard so far.

Sometime in 2021

But in spring or autumn?

Apple is reportedly planning an upgraded set-top box for 2021. It will have a stronger gaming focus, an updated remote, and a new processor, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who noted those changes will fix "some" of the box’s issues, but the product will need more changes to remain competitive.

The Japanese site also Nikkeibelieves Apple will release a new Apple TV set-top box sometime in 2021.

Keep in mind signs of the new Apple TV and remote have been spotted in iOS and tvOS code since at least early 2020, so a launch sometime in 2021 is likely. In the last decade, Apple has held six special events in March. But the company's last Apple TV refreshed, the fifth-generation Apple TV 4K, debuted in September 2017. That year, Apple didn't hold a special event in the spring. So, it's anyone's guess as to when the next model may launch in 2021.

No new design; expect the same black box

Dongle version once rumoured

There have yet to be any leaks to reveal the new Apple TV's design, and based on current reporting, there is nothing to suggest Apple will in fact overhaul the box's look, which hasn't been updated in a few years. Apple is known for sticking to the same design scheme for some product lines, however. Just look at the current MacBook range; aside from getting slimmer and lighter and adding a touch bar years ago, it hasn't seen a substantial design update in a decade.

In 2018, Apple was reportedly considering a lower-cost Apple TV dongle - much like the Amazon Fire Stick or Roku streaming stick. The Information said the device would be available at a lower price than the current Apple TV, and it'd plug into the back of a TV. But we've seen no further rumors about it.

Could run A12X Bionic, A12, or A14X chips

New controller, possibly a gamepad, rumoured

U1 chip for location tracking or base station expected

Leaker Jon Prosser, who has a so-so track record and often corroborates reports, claimed the next Apple TV will come with an A12X Bionic chip, but 9to5Mac has suggested it will use an A14 chip, the same chip used in the iPhone 12 lineup. Meanwhile, leaker Fudge, who has been accurate in the past, said Apple is working on multiple Apple TV set-top boxes: One has an A12 chip, and the other has an A14X chip and might offer console-like performance.

Apple is working on a new Apple TV with a refreshed remote control, according to Bloomberg. The controller was also spotted in iOS 14 code in early 2020. It's expected to feature a Find My iPhone-like feature for you to locate the remote when it's lost. Apple is also said to be working with developers to bring console-level games to the Apple TV, so a new set-top box with an updated controller that has a stronger focus on gaming could be on deck.

Leaker @Jioriku, who has been cited as reliable by many reports, claimed Apple is making its own game controller, and that the "Apple TV 6" running an A12X Bionic chipset is an "absolute powerhouse of a machine". It handles heat well, the leaker noted, but there are no design changes. Expect the same black box.

Apple's new Apple TV will reportedly include a U1 chip, according to leaker Jon Prosser. The Apple TV will work as an Ultra-Wideband base station for tracking location as you walk through your house with other U1-equipped devices. It will also use location-based information for media controls, brightness, volume, door locks, and more, integrating with HomeKit devices. The HomePod may even alert you if devices have been taken from your home while you're away.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.