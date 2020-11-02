Apple TV coming to Xbox Series X and S, plus Xbox One too

(Pocket-lint) - Apple TV will soon be available on the Xbox family of consoles. It will arrive on the Xbox Series X and S from launch on 10 November, and will be available to download from that day on Xbox One as well.

The Apple TV app gives access to thousands of shows and movies, it is also the home for Apple TV+ - the streaming service that features Apple Originals, like Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest.

Existing TV+ subscribers will be able to stream shows through the app on the next and current generation consoles, while new subscribers can pay through the app itself.

There is no word yet on the quality of streams, whether it will include 4K HDR (or even Dolby Vision).

As well as Apple TV, the Xbox Series X and S will play host to the plethora of media apps already available on Xbox One, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu.

Now TV will be available in the UK, while more specialist services, such as the WWE Network, can be found on the app store.

As well as Xbox, Apple TV will also be on PlayStation 5 from launch, as part of the Sony console's media offerings.

Writing by Rik Henderson.