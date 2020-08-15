(Pocket-lint) - Apple is reportedly mulling new ways to get you to use its Apple TV+ streaming service - like by planning to offer a discounted bundle of services.

The Cupertino-based company might offer its users a new bundle that includes both CBS All Access and Showtime. They'll be bundled at a cheaper price than what you'd pay if you purchased both separately, according to "people familiar with the plans" who spoke to Bloomberg.

Apparently, Apple's new content bundle could launch as early as 17 August.

Apple TV+ subscribers should be able to access CBS All Access and Showtime channels through the Apple TV app for $9.99 per month in the US - on top of the $4.99 per month for Apple TV+. Keep in mind CBS All Access typically costs $9.99 per month, while Showtime costs $10.99 per month. In other words, subscribers will save about $11 per month with this bundled offering.

This will also be Apple TV+'s first content bundle.

Apple is also reportedly mulling an “Apple One” subscription bundle that combines premium subscription services such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud storage.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.