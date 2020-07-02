If you use Apple's TV app on an LG smart TV, you can now watch Dolby Atmos titles from Apple TV+ or rent and buy them.

That makes LG the first to support Dolby Atmos through Apple's TV app. Before, you would've needed an Apple TV 4K set-top box to experience native Dolby Atmos specifically when watching content from the Apple TV app or Apple TV+ catalogue on your LG smart TV.

Now, however, Apple's TV app can decode and therefore finally offer the surround sound audio format, as first noticed 9to5Mac.

You'll need to ensure you're running the latest version of Apple's TV app. Many Apple TV+ titles have Dolby Atmos soundtracks (as well as 4K HDR playback), but the Apple TV app also allows you to access the iTunes Store to buy or rent other movies featuring Atmos surround sound.

It's unclear which LG smart TVs support this update. We suspect any model capable of running the Apple TV app, such as the following 2019 series: LG OLED, LG NanoCell SM9X, LG NanoCell SM85, and the LG NanoCell SM83.

