Apple TV to get 4K YouTube at last

There were plenty of things revealed during Apple's WWDC keynote on Monday, but other, smaller announcements were more hidden.

Some things weren't even mentioned at all, in order to keep to a tight two hour presentation (which you can rewatch here).

Take tvOS 14, for example, the next software update for the Apple TV; it was barely spoken about at all. Apple unveiled multi-user support for gaming and a new Home app, but really glossed over any other significant additions.

However, the webpage for the forthcoming update reveals a lot more. And one of the new features to be added this "fall" is something many have been asking for, almost since the Apple TV 4K model was launched: YouTube playback in Ultra HD.

"Watch the latest YouTube videos in their full 4K glory," it says on the page. "Your favorite music, slo‑mo, outdoor, and vlog footage never looked better."

Other new features will include picture-in-picture so you can minimise a movie, say, to quickly check something on an app. You will be able to share your own 4K videos from Photos via AirPlay. And, audio sharing will let you pair two sets of AirPods with the Apple TV so two people can watch a film while not bothering others.

Also coming with tvOS 14 is the ability to use the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Xbox Adaptive Controller and other currently-unsupported gamepads with the Apple TV.

