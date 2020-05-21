Apple TV+ show Mythic Quest isn't letting lockdown get in the way of filming a new episode.

Its "Quarantine" episode due to hit the streaming service this Friday (22 May) has been shot entirely using iPhones, by each cast member in isolation in his or her own home.

Production on the comedy, which is about a fictional development team behind a hit online multiplayer fantasy RPG, was halted by Apple TV+ thanks to the current global goings-on but rather than let it defeat them, co-creators Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz embraced it:

"We conceptualised this idea that is very true to the experience of what's happening in the gaming industry, as it is with almost every other industry that can work remotely," explained McElhenney to The Hollywood Reporter.

But rather than fit it into the second season, which was being written at the time, they decided to film a special one-off episode that Apple happily embraced:

"Our feeling was that when we're done with this quarantine, people are not going to want to keep talking about it. They'll be sick of it. So Rob had this idea, which was... if we just do something now, and then we can acknowledge it and get it out of the way so that when we do eventually return to the second season, we don't have to have it be about the quarantine? It'll just be post-quarantine," added Ganz.

The entire episode was shot on a total of 40 iPhones - supplied by Apple - with 20 pairs of AirPods also used by the team.

And, to cap it all off, it was decided that the production should raise money for charity in the process. So far, it has it raised $600,000 for a virus relief program in the US.