Apple is ready to switch its strategy for Apple TV+ and range older programming on its streaming platform to better rival Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It is reported to be in the process of buying older shows and movies in order to expand the library of content on Apple TV+. As it stands, the service, which costs £4.99 / $4.99, seems poor value when compared to rival platforms.

While its original series and films are of sufficient quality, there simply aren't enough of them. There are only 26 series or films on the service at present, in comparison to thousands on Netflix.

That was originally the point, with Apple opting for quality over quantity, but it seems to now realise that you need some quantity if you want people to continue to pay a monthly fee.

According to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter claimed that Hollywood studios have received licensing pitches from Apple.

It hasn't yet bought any major franchises or blockbusters, but talks are seemingly ongoing.

The move won't see Apple reduce the number of original shows in the pipeline (although production on new content is understandably paused right now), but at least it will give users more to choose from - important for when a large number of free subscriptions, awarded with new devices, start to run down.