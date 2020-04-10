Apple is allowing some of its original shows to be available to watch for free - no Apple TV+ subscription required.

Since last August, Apple has offered its own TV and movie streaming service called Apple TV+. Pitched as Apple's direct rival to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, the new service presents original programming through the Apple TV app for multiple devices. It launched with just nine originals, though it now offers several more (see the lineup here). It costs £4.99 per month in the UK and $4.99 in the US.

To help you adjust to self distancing or self isolating during the pandemic, Apple has begun offering a free collection of Apple TV+ Originals, which you can access through this Free for Everyone link or from the Apple TV app. It rolled out in the US first but should be available everywhere now.

According to Variety, the following show are included in the free collection (including anyone without an Apple TV+ subscription):

The Elephant Queen - A wildlife documentary narrated

- A wildlife documentary narrated Little America - A series about immigrant life in the US

- A series about immigrant life in the US Servant - A thriller from M. Night Shymalan

- A thriller from M. Night Shymalan For All Mankind - A drama about what if the USSR landed on the moon first

- A drama about what if the USSR landed on the moon first Dickinson - A drama about the poet

- A drama about the poet Helpsters - A live-action series for small children

- A live-action series for small children Ghostwriter - A reboot

- A reboot Snoopy in Space - An animation

For a list of other deals offered by companies trying to provide the world with something to do while they're stuck at home, see our roundup.