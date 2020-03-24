It looks like Apple TV boxes will get a kids mode - upgraded hardware also incoming?

It looks like Apple TV boxes will be getting a dedicated kids mode and there could also be a upgraded box launching with 128GB of storage.

The last new Apple TV - with 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos - was launched in late 2017, so it's due a power up even if the 4K HDR support won't be upgraded.

Rumours have been swirling for a while about the Apple TV box getting an update now that the Apple TV+ streaming service has been live for a few months.

It's possible the box could get a more comprehensive update - with an Apple A11 or A12 processor and 64 or 128GB storage, an upgrade from 32 and 64GB in the current model.

However, the site that reported the rumour - The Verifier - says there would be an event for it very late in 2020 which doesn't really tally with the timing of usual Apple events. If there is an upgrade, we'd expect it at Apple's September event.

The kids mode would basically bring Screen Time from other Apple devices onto the Apple TV. So parents will be able to block certain types of content including TV shows and apps. Time limits will also be able to be activated.

Screen Time would be an update to tvOS for all Apple TVs rather than be dependent on one new box, so we'd expect more details on that at Apple's virtual developer conference in June.