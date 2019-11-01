Apple TV+ now available with 7-day free trial

Apple TV+ is now available. You can now access it on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV or any other supporting device with the Apple TV app installed.

The new streaming service is light on content at the moment, with just eight Apple Originals premiering on launch day (1 November), but you can watch them all for free for seven days as part of a one-week trial period.

After the trial has finished, Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month, or £4.99 in the UK.

Anyone who purchased a new Apple device after 10 September will also be eligible for a whole year's worth of Apple TV for free.

The shows available from day one include The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. It follows the anchors of a daily news programme in America.

See features Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones) as the father of twins born with special powers, long after a virus decimated mankind. And, For ALl Mankind is a sci-fi drama set in an alternative timeline where the space race never ended.

There are shows for kids too, with Ghostwriter and Helpsters from the Sesame Workshop, plus Snoopy in Space now available to watch.

As well as Apple devices, Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks and boxes now carry the Apple TV app. As do select TVs from Samsung.

You can find out more about Apple TV+ here: Apple TV+ streaming service: Price, devices, shows and trailers.

