Apple has released its Apple TV app for Fire TV devices.

Having already expanded its reach to select Samsung and other branded televisions, plus Roku streaming devices, now those with an Amazon Fire TV Stick can download the application and use it to view content sold or rented through Apple's digital movie and TV store.

It also acts as the portal for Apple's forthcoming subscription streaming service, Apple TV+.

Launching on 1 November, Apple TV+ will take on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in offering an all-you-can-eat selection of films and shows. However, unlike its peers, all of the content available will be exclusive to the platform and designated an "Apple Original".

The service will cost £4.99/$4.99 per month with any purchase of an Apple product coming with a 12-month subscription thrown in.

Headline shows that will be available at launch include For All Mankind - a science fiction drama that explores an alternative reality where the space race never ended - and See, starring Game of Thrones' Jason Mamoa.

The Apple TV+ experience will be compatible with Alexa on Fire TV devices, with phrases opening Apple Originals without having to click on the app first. Say, "Alexa, open Dickinson", for example, and it will jump straight into that series.

Those with an Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd-gen) or Fire TV Stick 4K can download the Apple TV app now. It will also become available on Fire TV Cube and Nebula Soundbar later this year.

And, JVC Fire TV Edition Smart TVs will get Apple TV in the new year.