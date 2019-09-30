Apple has been focusing on its upcoming dramas and other big projects for Apple TV+, but one area not getting the same amount of attention is children's content. However, that doesn't mean there are no movies or shows for kids in the works.

The company recently shared trailers and teasers for several of upcoming Apple TV+ shows meant specifically for children. The first one, called Helpsters, is a new TV show created with Sesame Workshop. It features puppets and is designed to teach preschoolers the basics of coding.

Another show, called Ghostwriter, is a remake of an older TV show featuring four children and a mysterious ghost.

Here's how Apple described it: "When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business."

The other trailer worth highlighting is for Snoopy in Space, which follows the famous character of Snoopy as he tries to become a NASA astronaut. Joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy explores the International Space Station and even the moon.

These will be available when Apple TV+ launches on 1 November for $4.99 per month for up to six users. There will be nine originals at launch, including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show, Jason Momoa’s See, and Ronald D. Moore’s For All Mankind.

You'll be able to watch on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or Mac.