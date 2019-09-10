  1. Home
Apple TV+ to launch 1 November for $4.99 a month in 100 countries

|
- You can access Apple TV+ on the web, too!

Apple's iPhone 2019 event is underway, and it has just announced when Apple TV+ will launch and for how much.

CEO Tim Cook said the video streaming service will go live on 1 November in over 100 countries, and it'll cost just $4.99 per month for a family subscription. He did not specify which countries or how much the service will cost outside the US, but we expect to know those details shortly.

Cook really talked up the new trailers for the service's original content, saying they've already generated millions of views. He bragged that its original series, The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, is autumn's most anticipated new TV show premiere.

To further encourage signups for the service, he said Apple will offer anyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV one year of Apple TV+ for free.  You will even be able to subscribe to and watch Apple TV+ at tv.apple.com on the web via the Safari, Chrome, or Firefox browser.

For more about Apple TV+, see Pocket-lint's guides here:

Apple is now on stage at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, where it is announcing its annual update to the iPhone. To watch the entire event live, and to read a round-up of everything we expect from Apple, go here:

Also, be sure to browse all our other guides on Apple's upcoming phones, hardware, software updates, services, and more:

