Apple's iPhone 2019 event is underway, and it has just announced when Apple TV+ will launch and for how much.

CEO Tim Cook said the video streaming service will go live on 1 November in over 100 countries, and it'll cost just $4.99 per month for a family subscription. He did not specify which countries or how much the service will cost outside the US, but we expect to know those details shortly.

Cook really talked up the new trailers for the service's original content, saying they've already generated millions of views. He bragged that its original series, The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, is autumn's most anticipated new TV show premiere.

To further encourage signups for the service, he said Apple will offer anyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV one year of Apple TV+ for free. You will even be able to subscribe to and watch Apple TV+ at tv.apple.com on the web via the Safari, Chrome, or Firefox browser.

