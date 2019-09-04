New Apple TV with A12 chip could be announced at Apple's event

Apple might introduce a new Apple TV alongside its new iPhone series next week.

Reporter Longhorn, who has leaked information about Apple hardware in the past, claimed an "Apple TV refresh" is coming. It's likely a new model powered by the A12 chip. He did not provide a release date for the set-top box, but MacRumors confirmed its model identifier and codename recently appeared in an internal build of iOS 13, suggesting an imminent release.

The current Apple TV 4K has the same A10X Fusion chip as the 2017 iPad Pro. A new Apple TV with a faster chip would, therefore, not be surprising, as the device has been updated once every two years for three generations. Plus, Apple's incoming Apple Arcade gaming service would obviously run better on updated hardware. Add it all up, and the update makes sense.

Another leaker, CoinX, who also leaks details about Apple products, including the names of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, even teased Apple could announce "one more thing" during its event. Apple is known this, so the media is speculating about whether it could be a new Apple TV or something entirely different. Perhaps Apple's rumoured Tile-like product?

Apple's keynote kicks off 10 September at 10am PT. Pocket-lint will bring you the latest as it happens.