When Apple revealed its upcoming video service, Apple TV+, in March, it didn't say when it would launch or for how much.

However, according to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple will supposedly launch Apple TV+ in November for $9.99 per month. The company has yet to confirm this pricing or the rough release date, but keep in mind Disney+ is also set to launch that very same month. In other words, if Apple wants its video product to compete with Disney’s own streaming service - and stay ahead of the curve - it should launch by this autumn.

Disney+ is expected to feature original Disney films, Marvel content, Star Wars content, and original content from all several properties and networks. Meanwhile, Apple has been green-lighting and producing its own original content for Apple TV+ for the past couple year. Bloomberg said the company is hoping to hit $50 billion in annual services revenue by 2020. To reach that ambitious goal, it has to successfully launch Apple TV+.

However, Apple currently plans to launch with just five original shows: The Morning Show (with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon); See (with Aquaman’s Jason Momoa); Truth Be Told (with actress Octavia Spencer); Amazing Stories (a Steven Spielberg revival); and Home (a documentary series). Apple has more content in the works, but executive Eddy Cue told The Sunday Times that it plans to roll everything out at a slow pace.

The company has reportedly spent $6 billion on original content so far. In comparison, Netflix will spend $14 billion this year, and Disney is looking at $24 billion. Disney is also planning to offer Disney+ as part of a discounted bundle with Hulu and ESPN, whereas Apple has no bundle planned.