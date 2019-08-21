  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Apple TV news

Apple TV+ price leaks out ahead of possible November launch

|
Apple Apple TV+ price leaks out ahead of possible November launch
Best TV and movies you must not miss this week: Avengers: Endgame, Fighter Pilot: The Real Top Gun, and more
Best TV and movies you must not miss this week: Avengers: Endgame, Fighter Pilot: The Real Top Gun, and more

- US pricing for Apple TV+ revealed

- No word on UK pricing just yet

When Apple revealed its upcoming video service, Apple TV+, in March, it didn't say when it would launch or for how much.

However, according to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple will supposedly launch Apple TV+ in November for $9.99 per month. The company has yet to confirm this pricing or the rough release date, but keep in mind Disney+ is also set to launch that very same month. In other words, if Apple wants its video product to compete with Disney’s own streaming service - and stay ahead of the curve - it should launch by this autumn.

Disney+ is expected to feature original Disney films, Marvel content, Star Wars content, and original content from all several properties and networks. Meanwhile, Apple has been green-lighting and producing its own original content for Apple TV+ for the past couple year. Bloomberg said the company is hoping to hit $50 billion in annual services revenue by 2020. To reach that ambitious goal, it has to successfully launch Apple TV+.

However, Apple currently plans to launch with just five original shows: The Morning Show (with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon); See (with Aquaman’s Jason Momoa); Truth Be Told (with actress Octavia Spencer); Amazing Stories (a Steven Spielberg revival); and Home (a documentary series). Apple has more content in the works, but executive Eddy Cue told The Sunday Times that it plans to roll everything out at a slow pace.

The company has reportedly spent $6 billion on original content so far. In comparison, Netflix will spend $14 billion this year, and Disney is looking at $24 billion. Disney is also planning to offer Disney+ as part of a discounted bundle with Hulu and ESPN, whereas Apple has no bundle planned.

PopularIn TV
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What is the best order to watch the James Bond movies?
Apple TV+ streaming service: Release date, price, and show lineup
Apple TV+ price leaks out ahead of possible November launch
OnePlus TV: What's the story so far?
OnePlus TV will launch in India next month, other regions to follow