Apple executive Eddy Cue is revealing some new details about Apple's upcoming TV+ video streaming service.

In an interview with GQ Britain, Cue rejected reports that Apple only wanted family friendly content and was going as far as to make notes on scripts and visits sets to control production of its TV shows. The New York Post claimed CEO Tim Cook’s commonly wrote on scripts “Don’t be so mean." Cue, however, said that was "100 per cent false," adding "[Cook] didn’t say anything about a script.”

“I saw the comments that myself and Tim were writing notes on the scripts and whatever,” Cue said. “There’s never been one note passed from us on scripts, that I can assure you. We leave the folks [alone] who know they’re doing.” Apple is “ultimately trying to create shows for everyone. So we have shows that are dedicated to small kids. And we have shows that are dedicated to mature adults."

Cue noted the upcoming Reese Witherspoon-Jennifer Aniston show is not appropriate for you to "watch with an eight-year-old" kid due to the language and "other things". Keep in mind, last September, The Wall Street Journal claimed Apple executives were unhappy with one early project based on the life of Dr. Dre. Cook reportedly said that the series was too violent and that Apple can't stream it.

In another recent interview with The Sunday Times, Cue said Apple is sticking to a “quality over quantity” approach for its original shows. For more about TV+, including which original films and TV shows it will have, see our guide here.