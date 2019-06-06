UKTV Play now integrated into Apple TV app and boxes

Apple TV box owners and iPhone and iPad Apple TV app users can now access UKTV Play content through the curated service.

UKTV Play is the last of the big five free streaming services in Britain to join the Apple TV platform, with BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5 already available.

It means that, whether you are using an Apple TV HD, Apple TV 4K or iOS device, you can view catch-up and on demand programming from across several of UKTV's channels: Dave, Drama, Yesterday, Really and Home.

Sadly, it will not appear as part of the newly-released Samsung smart TV version of the Apple TV app. Only paid-for Apple content is available on Samsung TVs, not third-party programming. However, UKTV Play is available on those sets as a standalone application and as part of Freeview Play on other TV brands.

The broadcaster's shows will appear in the Apple TV app or front-end as suggestions. They can also be searched for through Apple's universal search functionality and Siri.

Current highlights you can watch include the excellent Taskmaster (from Dave), Judge Romesh, new comedy show Sliced and Yesterday's car auction show, Bangers and Cash.

"Customers have been asking us to bring UKTV Play to Apple TV, so I’m thrilled that they can now enjoy the seamless and brilliant viewing experience that the platform delivers," said UKTV Play's general manager, Tom Davidson. "By bringing it to the popular Apple TV platform, our extensive supply of entertaining TV is now even more accessible."